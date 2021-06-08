Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal Acquires 5,105 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal bought 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $14,140.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,214.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPIX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

