CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $94.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 122,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73. CSX has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of CSX are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.