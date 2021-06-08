Cryptocean Market Capitalization Hits $13.87 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $138,417.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.09758808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050796 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.