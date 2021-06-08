CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,561.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $11,561.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

