Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $198.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.