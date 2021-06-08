Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Receives OUTPERFORM Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$6.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

