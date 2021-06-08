Critical Contrast: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) versus Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veoneer and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73 XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 15.98%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Veoneer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.00 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.03 XL Fleet $20.34 million 56.64 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Veoneer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

