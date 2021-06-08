Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several research firms have commented on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,106. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

