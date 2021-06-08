Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

