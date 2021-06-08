Credit Suisse Group Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.28.

JCI opened at $66.20 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

