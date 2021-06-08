Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 109,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

