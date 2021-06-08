Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

