Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $326.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $386.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

Coupa Software stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

