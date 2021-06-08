Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

