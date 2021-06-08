Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.
Shares of COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
