Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 644 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $363.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.18. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.