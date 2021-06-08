Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,642 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

In other AppHarvest news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.