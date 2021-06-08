Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

PB opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

