Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

