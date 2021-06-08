Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

