Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

