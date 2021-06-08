Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Shares of CTS opened at C$8.35 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,391.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

