Contrasting The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conduent and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.42 -$118.00 million $0.62 13.42 The9 $100,000.00 1,974.88 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -1.93% 14.08% 3.88% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Conduent and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than The9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats The9 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

