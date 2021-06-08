Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

