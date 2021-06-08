Conceal Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $46,311.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.44 or 0.99847029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00040489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.47 or 0.01032973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00498267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00388651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004379 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,097,180 coins and its circulating supply is 11,678,355 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.