Comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -0.20% 0.74% 0.37% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

27.8% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $332.49 million 1.75 -$440,000.00 ($0.02) -520.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.23 $517.96 million $4.96 8.59

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Navigator currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.