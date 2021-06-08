Comparing Lazydays (LAZY) and The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 4.08, indicating that their average stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lazydays Competitors 205 1086 1336 46 2.46

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% Lazydays Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million $29.12 million 15.23 Lazydays Competitors $6.49 billion $172.88 million 4.95

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lazydays peers beat Lazydays on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

