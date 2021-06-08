Comparing Fathom (FTHM) and The Competition

Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fathom to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fathom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fathom Competitors 113 492 590 18 2.42

Fathom currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.34%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Fathom Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million -$1.34 million -264.83 Fathom Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -24.00

Fathom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fathom competitors beat Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

