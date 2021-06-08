Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 106,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

