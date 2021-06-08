Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.85

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 667862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

