Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,180 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 82,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVAX opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.