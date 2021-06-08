Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

