Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.