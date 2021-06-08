Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.69 ($6.69).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.81 ($8.01) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.74.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

