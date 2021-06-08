Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

