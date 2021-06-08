Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $100.84. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,011. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.