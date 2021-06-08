Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

