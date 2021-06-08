Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,252 shares of company stock worth $1,510,118. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

