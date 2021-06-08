CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,002,747 shares.The stock last traded at $60.33 and had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

