Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.