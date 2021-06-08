Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73.
In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.