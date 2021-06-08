Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Neutral

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HLLGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLLGY traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

