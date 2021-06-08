Cim LLC Sells 156 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Intuit by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.44. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $463.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

