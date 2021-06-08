Cim LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cim LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

FTNT stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.33. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

