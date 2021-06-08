Cim LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,745,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,099. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.