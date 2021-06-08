Cim LLC Purchases 3,376 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.76 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

