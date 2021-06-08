Cim LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,110.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,488,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.29. 26,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,789. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.37. The company has a market capitalization of $376.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

