Cim LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cim LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

DHI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

