Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.72. 31,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.57. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.