Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

