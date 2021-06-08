CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.